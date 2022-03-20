AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,284 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Danimer Scientific worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,930. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $567.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.