AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 15,370 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

EXLS traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.57. 460,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,187. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

