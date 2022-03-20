AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

