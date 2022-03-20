AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $494,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

