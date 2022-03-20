AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $494,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.