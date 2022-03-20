AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after buying an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,104,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,439. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

