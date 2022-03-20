AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $110.25. 297,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

