AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 301 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.16 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

