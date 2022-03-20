Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.25. 6,694,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,470. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

