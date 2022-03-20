American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to €284.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower stock opened at $242.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

