American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to €284.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.
American Tower stock opened at $242.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
