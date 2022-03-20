America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after acquiring an additional 479,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $90.00. 12,807,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,373. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

