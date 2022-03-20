America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 6.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.69. 6,126,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

