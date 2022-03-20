America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,843 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

