Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.