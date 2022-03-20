Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 599,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

