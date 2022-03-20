Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 5,183,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $287.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.