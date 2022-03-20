Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.