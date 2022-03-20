AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $191,012.62 and $3,152.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00283065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.22 or 0.01187338 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

AiLink Token Coin Profile

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

