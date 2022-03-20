Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

