AG Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,882% compared to the typical volume of 562 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 617,387 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 666,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 266,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

