Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

AGGZF opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

