Affinia Financial Group LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 12.5% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000.

QUS opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

