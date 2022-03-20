Affinia Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Parsons comprises 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

PSN stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

