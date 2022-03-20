AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

