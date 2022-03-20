AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

