AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96,044 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,044 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

