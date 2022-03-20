AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.