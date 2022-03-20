AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 186.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock worth $8,049,361 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $159.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.47. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.82.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

