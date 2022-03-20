AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

