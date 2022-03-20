AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after purchasing an additional 258,630 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

