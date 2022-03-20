AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 116,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

