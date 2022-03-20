AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $436,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.