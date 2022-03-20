AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $166.22 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

