AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

