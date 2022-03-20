AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

