AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

