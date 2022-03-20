AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Down 4.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 14,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 412,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.