Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

AMD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,271,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,032,848. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

