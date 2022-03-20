Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $647.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $453.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

