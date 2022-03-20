Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.03.

ACN stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

