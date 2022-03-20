Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $513.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abcam by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

