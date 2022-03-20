AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 10th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

