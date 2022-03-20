AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

