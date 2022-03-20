AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.