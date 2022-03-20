A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $514.68

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.68 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 530.24 ($6.90). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.66), with a volume of 100,320 shares changing hands.

BAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.52) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 517 ($6.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.37).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £573.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.68.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

