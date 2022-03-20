934 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

