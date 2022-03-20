$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce $891.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the lowest is $870.90 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 247.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

