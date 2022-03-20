$853.28 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $853.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.10 million to $857.46 million. Bilibili reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 47.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,100,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

