848 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $69.59. 2,862,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

