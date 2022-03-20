789 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Andersons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,777. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 926,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,546. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

