7,175 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 70.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

FDRR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

